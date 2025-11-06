Election 2025: Council candidate Doyle picks up addition votes vs. Ryan in latest returns

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Challenger Sam Doyle picked up additional votes in her race against Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1 incumbent Rick Ryan in the latest count released Wednesday from the Snohomish County Elections Office. Doyle, who was trailing Ryan by 230 votes in initial returns Tuesday, now is 182 votes behind.

There was little change in other Mountlake Terrace contests. In the race for Position 3, appointed incumbent William Paige led challenger Danny Luoma by 66% to 34% of the vote. And Position 4 incumbent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright had 74% of the vote in her race against Steve Mosman.

Voter turnout in Mountlake Terrace was at 31% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

