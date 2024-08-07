Election 2024: Incumbents ahead in early primary returns for legislative races

Incumbents were leading the way in early returns released Tuesday, Aug. 6 for Southwest Snohomish County state legislative races on the primary election ballot. The top two in all races on the primary ballot advance to the general election in November.

Here are the results so far from the Snohomish County Elections Office:

State Legislative District 21, which includes parts of Lynnwood and Edmonds

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Strom Peterson received 50% (10,267) of the early vote. Riaz Khan placed second with 28% (5,715) of first-day returns, while Jason Moon was third with 22% (4,506).

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lillian Ortiz-Self earned 67% of the vote (13,506) to 23% for Kristina Mitchell and 10% (2,018) for Bruce Guthrie.

State Legislative District 32, which includes Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and part of Edmonds

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Cindy Ryu received 70% (7,258) of the early vote. Challenger Lisa Rezac came in second with 3,185 (30%).

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lauren Davis earned 63% of the vote (6,512) to 30% for Lori Theis (3,131) and 7% for Dunia Wabenga (682).

State Legislative District 1, which includes Brier

State Sen. Derek Stanford was running unopposed and received 96% of the vote. In State Representative Position 1, incumbent Davina Duerr had 67% of the vote to opponent Mark Davies, who received 33%. In Position 2, State. Rep. Shelley Kloba was also running unopposed, with 96% of the first-day votes.

In other local results:

– Current Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano Crosby was leading the field for Snohomish County Public Utility District No. 1 Commissioner 2, an open seat. Altamirano Crosby had 51.12% of the vote (16,985) to 26% (8,621) for Amber King and 22% (7,454) for current South County Fire Commissioner Micah Rowland.

– Voters were approving a proposal by South County Fire for a 10-year renewal of a benefit charge for the regional fire authority to maintain fire and emergency medical services. The measure applies to regional fire authority voters in Brier, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.

– A proposal by the Port of Everett to expand to cover all of Snohomish County, except for the Port of Edmonds district was being soundly rejected, with 67% voting no in first-day returns.

You can see full election returns for all races here. The next set of returns will be released at 5 p.m. Aug. 7

— By Teresa Wippel