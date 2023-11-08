Election 2023: Rosman, Marley leading in Brier council races

In early returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night, Brier City Council incumbent Valerie Rosman was leading challenger Derek Hamilton in the race for Position 4 and incumbent David Marley was ahead of challenger Kevin Davis for Position 5.

Rosman had 80% (883 votes) to 223 votes for Hamilton. Marley received 834 votes (75%) to 273 for Davis.

Two Brier City Council positions were unopposed: Hisham (Sham) Othman for Position 6 and Daniel Allen for the Council-at-Large Position.

All four Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers were running unopposed this election cycle: They include Erin Murray, Rory Paine-Donovan, Laura Sonmore and Bryan Wahl.

In the two contested positions on the Edmonds School Board of Directors, Position 1 incumbent Carin Chase had a large lead over challenger Nicholas Logan earning 17,320 votes (70%) to 7,230 votes (29%) for Logan. In an election night statement, Chase said she was “honored by the support of our community — looking forward to working for our students in the Edmonds School District!”

And Position 5 school board incumbent Nancy Katims was leading challenger Nicholas Jenkins by 69% of the vote in early returns, receiving 17,099 votes to 7,547 votes for Jenkins.

“The trust that voters have placed in me fuels my commitment to do everything I can to support the school district and ensure that all our students, no matter their background, will succeed in whatever they choose to do,” Katims said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the strong demonstration of support tonight. But most of all, I am grateful for everyone who supports public education, understanding that a community is only as strong and healthy as the educational opportunities we provide to all our students.”

In the race for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue RFA Board, incumbent Mike Fearnehough was leading Carol McMahon for Commissioner District 2, while incumbent Derek Daniels was trailing by 25 votes in his race against former South County Fire Chief Ed Widdis for Commissioner-at-Large Position 6. Micah Rowland was running unopposed for Commissioner District 4. Note that only those living in unincorporated areas or the City of Lynnwood vote for South County Fire Commissioner.

For Hospital District 2, incumbent Position 1 Commissioner Deana Knutsen was leading challenger Bob Meador and Position 4 incumbent Karianna Wilson was ahead of challenger Mark Laurence.

In the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Commissioners race, incumbent Position 3 Commissioner Jack Broyles, Jr. was leading challenger Mike Pivec in early returns, while Position 4 incumbent Larry Jones was ahead of Pat Peck.

Among the closely watched races countywide, incumbent Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was trailing challenger Susanna Johnson in early returns. Johnson received 56,675 votes (52%) to 51,680 (48%) for Fortney.

For Snohomish County Superior Court Judge, Position 16 incumbent Miguel M. Duran was ahead of challenger Brett Rogers — 55% to 45% — while Position 17 incumbent Patrick Moriarty was leading challenger Mary C. Anderson, 56% to 44%.

In addition, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers was leading challenger Bob Hagglund.

Vote totals will continue to be released daily as more mail-in ballots are counted. All election results are unofficial until certified by the Snohomish County Canvassing Board on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

You can see all county election results at this link.

— By Teresa Wippel