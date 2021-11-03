Election 2021: Kamingk leading in Brier mayor’s race

Appointed incumbent Dale Kamingk was leading challenger Hisham “Sham” Othman in the race for mayor of Brier, according to first-day results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night.

The Brier City Council appointed Kamingk last year to fill the remainder of longtime Mayor Bob Colinas’ term. He earned 913 votes or 69% of the vote in the first day of returns.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Brier for allowing me to return as their mayor,” Kamingk said in a Tuesday statement. “It has been my pleasure to work with a great city staff, a dedicated c=ity council and so many thoughtful residents. I have learned a lot this past year but there is much yet that I would like to accomplish as I serve this unique city. I promise to do my best to keep the City of Brier as a great place to live.”

This was Othman’s first time running for city office. He received 31% of the votes reported Tuesday.

“Running for the office of mayor of Brier has been an honor,” Othman said Tuesday night. “Positive changes have already started as a result of me running and I am confident things will only get better. I am excited to be part of the history of Brier. Whatever the outcome, the future is bright for Brier.”