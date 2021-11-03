Election 2021: Kamingk leading in Brier mayor’s race

Appointed incumbent Dale Kamingk was leading challenger Hisham “Sham” Othman in the race for mayor of Brier, according to first-day results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night.
The Brier City Council appointed Kamingk last year to fill the remainder of longtime Mayor Bob Colinas’ term. He earned 913 votes or 69% of the vote in the first day of returns.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Brier for allowing me to return as their mayor,” Kamingk said in a Tuesday statement. “It has been my pleasure to work with a great city staff, a dedicated c=ity council and so many thoughtful residents. I have learned a lot this past year but there is much yet that I would like to accomplish as I serve this unique city. I promise to do my best to keep the City of Brier as a great place to live.”
This was Othman’s first time running for city office. He received 31% of the votes reported Tuesday.
In Mountlake Terrace, all four city councilmembers up for re-election were running unopposed. They include Rick Ryan, Position 1; Steve Woodard, Position 2; Doug McCardle, Position 3 and Kyoko Matsumo Wright, Position 4.
In the only Brier city council race with two candidates, Position 5 incumbent David Marley was leading challenger Susan Weldon with 72% of the vote. The remaining Brier councilmembers on the ballot are running unopposed: John Lockhart for Position 1, Martin Krienke for Position 2, Mike Gallagher for Position 3, Valerie Rosman for Position 4 and Donald (Don) Moran for the Council-at-Large Position.
In the race for Snohomish County Council District 4, incumbent Jared Mead, a Democrat, was easily ahead of Republican challenger Brenda Carrington in early returns. Mead received 61% of the vote to 39% for Carrington.
In the election for Edmonds School Board Director District 2, Keith Smith was leading Melissa Stepp in early returns, with 13,279 votes (66%) to 6,604 (33%) for Stepp. Both are seeking the District 2 seat being vacated by longtime board director Ann McMurray, who is not running for re-election. While each school board director position represents a specific district (District 2 covers Mountlake Terrace and Brier), they are elected by all voters.
Edmonds School Board Director Deborah Kilgore was running unopposed for her District 4 seat.
“I look forward to another term on the school board, during which I expect the district will continue to make forward progress in offering a world-class education to all students regardless of circumstance,” Kilgore said. “Thanks to everyone in our Edmonds School District community who support our schools and our kids!”
There are two seats up for election on the Public Hospital District No. 2 Board of Commissioners. In Tuesday’s results, University of Washington-Bothell Assistant Vice Chancellor Carolyn Brennan was ahead in the Position 2 race, receiving 74% of the vote to 26% for attorney Rico Tessandore. For Position 5, Dr. Jim Distelhorst was leading challenger Anita Shad with 62% of the vote. Shad received 38% in early returns.
And in the race for seats on the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue RFA Commission (before voters in the city of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas), David Chan was leading Rashawn Smith for Position-at-Large 7 with 68% of the vote. while Derek Daniels was ahead of Maya Ojalehto, 51% to 49%.
Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Commissioner Position 2 incumbent Donna Cross had a slight lead over challenger Patrick Leonetti.
You can see all results at this link. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Nov. 3.
