Election 2021: County Council incumbent Mead leading in early primary returns

Tuesday’s primary election was a non-event for voters in Mountlake Terrace and Brier, since nearly all candidates for city government and school board positions are either running unopposed or with one other opponent — meaning those races will be decided in the November general election.

The race for Snohomish County Council District 4, which covers Mountlake Terrace and Brier, did appear on the Aug. 3 election ballot even though there were only two candidates. That’s because it’s a partisan position, and partisan offices appear on the primary ballot even if only one or two candidates file.

In that county council race, incumbent Jared Mead, a Democrat, was leading Republican challenger Brenda Carrington in early returns released Tuesday, receiving 11,930 votes (65%) to 6,322 votes (35%) for Carrington.

In the race for Public Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 2, University of Washington-Bothell Assistant Vice Chancellor Carolyn Brennan was leading with 55% of vote while attorney Rico Tessandore had 27%. Zemach Faris earned 18% of vote.

In the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District race for Commissioner Position 2, incumbent Donna Cross was leading a crowded field with 32% of the votes cast in early returns, while Patrick Leonetti was second with 25% of the vote.

The primary narrows the field to two candidates, who will face off in the Nov. 2 general election. View all Aug. 3 primary election results at this link. Results are expected to be updated on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at approximately 5 p.m.