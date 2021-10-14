Election 2021: Ballots being mailed for Nov. 2 general election, with local races on line

This week, Snohomish County Elections will mail ballots to 495,000 registered voters for the Nov. 2 general election. A total of 8,000 ballots were sent to military and overseas voters on Sep. 17. and 4,000 ballots were mailed to rural and temporarily out-of-state voters on Oct. 8. Every household will also receive separate state and local voters’ pamphlets.

“On Nov. 2 we will elect over 170 local community members to serve on the Snohomish County Council, local city and town councils, and other important local boards, commissions, and offices. Typically, in odd-year elections less than half of the eligible voting population casts their ballot. I know we can do better,” said County Auditor Garth Fell.

In Mountlake Terrace, all four city councilmembers up for re-election are running unopposed. They include Rick Ryan, Position 1; Steve Woodard, Position 2; Doug McCardle, Position 3 and Kyoko Matsumo Wright, Position 4. You can read more about each Mountlake Terrace city council candidate in the local voters pamphlet here.

In Brier, two candidates are running for mayor: Dale Kaemingk seeks to retain the position he has held since the Brier City Council appointed him last year to fill the remainder of longtime Mayor Bob Colinas’ term. Kaemingk’s opponent is Hisham “Sham” Othman, a first-time candidate for city office. You can read our report on a League of Women Voters interview with both candidates here. Brier city councilmembers who will be on the election ballot include John Lockhart for Position 1, Martin Krienke for Position 2, Mike Gallagher for Position 3, Valerie Rosman for Position 4, David Marley and Susan Weldon for Position 5, and Donald (Don) Moran for the Council-at-Large Position. You can read our report on Gallagher’s League of Women Voters interview here and Marley’s interview here.

Voters in both cities and unincorporated areas (depending on address) will also be deciding on the following races:

Alderwood Water and Wastewater District Commissioner Position 2 incumbent Donna Cross vs. challenger Patrick Leonetti

Snohomish County Council District 4 incumbent Jared Mead vs. challenger Brenda Carrington

Edmonds School District Board of Directors District 3 Melissa Step vs. Keith Smith (replacing longtime school board member Ann McMurray, who is retiring) and Deborah Kilgore, District 4, running unopposed.

Public Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 2 candidates Carolyn Brennan vs. Rico Tessandore and Position 5 incumbent Jim Distelhorst vs. challenger Anita Shad.

South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Commissioners Position-at-Large 6 Derek Daniels vs. Maya Ojalehto and Position-at-Large 7 incumbent David Chan vs. challenger Rashawn Smith.

In addition to our own stories on many of these races — found on our Election 2021 page — you can read more about all candidate in the local voters pamphlet here.

Voters can register or update an existing registration online at www.votewa.gov or by mail through Monday, Oct. 25. After Oct. 25, voters can continue to register or make updates as well as vote in-person until 8 p.m. on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the county auditor’s office in Everett or at an accessible voting site.

Voters are encouraged to return their voted ballot early. By returning ballots early, voters can ensure their vote will be included in the first results released on election night. Several options are available for returning a ballot – through a ballot drop box, at an accessible voting site, or by mail (postage paid).

Voters returning their ballot through the mail should check the last collection time on the postal box to ensure their ballot will be postmarked no later than Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters return their ballot a few days before Election Day to ensure timely postmarks. By law, ballots postmarked after Election Day cannot be counted.

When in doubt, use one of 32 conveniently located ballot drop boxes across the county. Locations are listed on an insert mailed with every ballot, in the local voters’ pamphlet, and on the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections. Drop boxes are open 24-hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District 3626 156th St SW Lynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, Oct. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel 16710 Smokey Point Blvd Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office 1st Floor Admin W 3000 Rockefeller Ave Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.