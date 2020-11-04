Election 2020: Incumbents ahead in state legislative races, Mead leads in early returns for county council

Jared Mead was leading in the first day of general election returns to permanently fill the Snohomish County Council District 4 seat left vacant by the resignation earlier this year of Terry Ryan.

Mead was appointed in April to fill the remainder of Ryan’s term, with the understanding he would have to stand for election to the seat. In the first batch of returns released at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, he led with 68% of the vote (51,101), to GOP challenger Brenda Carrington, who had 32% of the vote (24,384).

In other early returns, incumbents were leading the way in state legislative races on the general election ballot.

State Legislative District 1, which includes parts of Mountlake Terrace and Brier:

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Davina Duerr, a Democrat, received 69% of the vote to 31% for Republican challenger Adam Bartholomew.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Shelley Kloba, a Democrat, earned 66% of the vote to 34% for GOP opponent Jeb Brewer.

State Senator incumbent Derek Stanford, a Democrat. received 65% of the early vote while 35% of votes went to Republican challenger Art Coday.

State Legislative District 32, which includes parts of Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds

State Representative Position 1 incumbent Cindy Ryu received 72% of the early vote, leading challenger and former Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton, who garnered 26% in Tuesday’s returns, Both candidates are Democrats.

State Representative Position 2 incumbent Lauren Davis, a Democrat, had 79% of the early vote, easily outdistancing GOP challenger Tamara Smilanich.

In other races of interest:

– Marko Liias — a 21st District State Senator from Lynnwood, was trailing Denny Heck in the statewide race for the open Lt. Governor seat. Both men are Democrats.

– In the 2nd Congressional District, which includes Mountlake Terrace and Brier, incumbent Rick Larsen, a Democrat, was winning easily over Republican challenger Timothy S. Hazelo

– In the race for Snohomish Superior Court Judge Position 8, Cassandra Lopez Shaw was leading Robert Grant.

– For Public Utilities District No. 1 Commissioner District 1, incumbent Sidney (Sid) Logan was ahead of challenger Rob Toyer. – Voters statewide were approving Referendum 90, which mandates comprehensive sex education in every Washington state public school by 2022. See our earlier story here. – Voters living within the city of Lynnwood or in southwest Snohomish County unincorporated areas were approving a benefit charge that would change the way property owners pay for emergency services. The measure – sponsored by the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) — would replace a portion of the fire levy now paid by the RFA’s residential and commercial customers with a charge based on the size and use of a structure, instead of its assessed value. Voters in the city limits of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Brier would not be impacted by the charge as those cities receive emergency services through a contract with South County Fire. Learn more here.

You can see full election returns for all races here. The next set of returns will be released at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.