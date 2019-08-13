Election 2019: School board hopefuls maintain their leads in latest primary returns

There were no surprises in the latest primary election results released Aug. 12 for Edmonds School District Board of Directors races.

The top two vote getters in all primary positions will advance to the general election in November. Vote counts will be updated daily by the Snohomish County Elections Office as more mail-in ballots are received by the county elections office. The primary election will be certified by the county Aug. 20.

In the race for School Board of Director Position 3, incumbent Gary Noble had 44% of the vote (11,812 total) while challenger Rory Graves was in second place at 22% (5,930 votes). Challenger Jennifer Cail had 20% (5,321).

Cail issued a statement conceding the second-place finish to Graves, thanking both her supporters and the voters she spoke to during her campaign. “You shared so many of your stories with me, giving me a stronger idea of what I’m fighting for,” Cail said. “Although the results were not what I wanted, I have expanded my network so much and I can’t wait to continue as an advocate for students in our community in different ways.’

Also expressing her gratitude to the voters, Graves said she is “thankful for the opportunity to run in the general election.” She added she is “looking forward to speaking with voters in the coming months and am excited for the continued opportunity to discuss the issues that are important to you so that my platform can continue reflect the voice of our community.”

In Edmonds School Board Director Position 5 — an open seat because current School Board member Diana White is not seeking re-election — Nancy Katims still leads the field of five candidates with 54% (13,764 votes). In second place is Lisa Hunnewell, who is maintaining her second-place finish with 21% (5,477 votes).

“I have learned a great deal in the process and have been so impressed by the community’s engagement as people reach out to me to better understand my position on the issues,” Hunnewell said. “I am excited for the months ahead and for the opportunity to demonstrate that I am the best candidate to elect for ESD Position 5.”

Rina Maile Redrup, in third place with 15% (3,849 votes) for Position 5, said she was glad she was able to use her platform “to bring important ideas to the table. It is my hope that these topics can continue to be a part of the conversation with the candidates and the rest of the school board as we move forward,” she added.

Edmonds School District 15 Director 28,700 ballots, 104,742 registered voters, turnout 27.40% District 3 Gary Noble 11812 44.33% Jennifer Cail 5321 19.97% Boe Lindgren 1336 5.01% Mary Schultz 2151 8.07% Rory Graves 5930 22.26% Write-in 94 0.35% District 5 Lisa Hunnewell 5477 21.41% Rina Maile Redrup 3849 15.04% D.P (Casey) Auve III 2366 9.25% Nancy Katims 13764 53.80% Write-in 129 0.50%