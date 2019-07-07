Election 2019: No fundraising reported so far for MLT city council candidates

With less than a month to go before the Aug. 6 primary election, campaign finance reports from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission(PDC) on fundraising remain unchanged for Mountlake Terrace City Council candidates, with no one reporting any fundraising or spending in the race thus far.

Three incumbent city council candidates — Laura Sonmore, Bryan Wahl and Steve Woodard — are running unopposed. The race for the open Position 7 seat has just two candidates — Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray — and so won’t appear before voters until the November general election.

In the primary election for Edmonds School Board of Directors positions, Jennifer Cail (District 3) reported $1,100 in contributions, up from zero two weeks ago, and Nancy Katims (District 5) saw an increase of $1,500, from $3,341 to $4,841. Reported contributions for Carin Chase (Position 1) remained at $155 while none of the other positions reported any fundraising so far. Director Positions 3 and 5 will be before voters on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. Even though each position represents a specific district, they appear on the ballot for all voters.

In the race for South County Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners, Nick Gullickson (District 2) was the only commission candidate to report any new fundraising, with $1,270 raised. Only voters in unincorporated Snohomish County and the City of Lynnwood vote for South County Fire commissioners.

For a breakdown of the source of these contributions, click the “more details” link in the accompanying chart.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state PDC. According to PDC rules, those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $,5000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website: www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.

City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 07-06-2019 (I) = incumbent Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. GAMON, CRYSTAL CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details MURRAY, ERIN CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details SONMORE, LAURA (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details