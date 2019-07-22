Election 2019: Few changes in fundraising as primary election ballots arrive

Registered voters should have received in their mailboxes election ballots for the Aug. 6 primary election. Here are latest campaign finance reports from the Washington Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

In the race for Edmonds School Board of Directors positions appearing on the primary ballot, the leading fundraiser continued to be Nancy Katims (District 5) with $6,653, up from $5,092 last week. Jennifer Cail (District 3) reported $5,063, compared to $1,200 last week. Director Positions 3 and 5 will appear before voters on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. Even though each position represents a specific district, votes will vote for all director positions.

The South County Fire & Rescue Board of Commissioners race, which is only before voters living in unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County and in the City of Lynnwood, Nick Gullickson (District 2) reported $2,570 raised. Only voters in unincorporated areas and the City of Lynnwood vote for South County Fire Commissioner positions, and none of those positions will appear on the primary ballot.

Still no fundraising has been reported for Mountlake Terrace City Council candidates. Three incumbent city council candidates — Laura Sonmore, Bryan Wahl and Steve Woodard — are running unopposed. The race for the open Position 7 seat has just two candidates — Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray — and so won’t appear before voters until the November general election.

For a breakdown of the source of these contributions, click the “more details” link in the accompanying chart.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $5,000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website:www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.

City of Mountlake Terrace campaign financials as of 07-20-2019 Name Office Raised Spent Debt Contributors, spending details, etc. GAMON, CRYSTAL CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details MURRAY, ERIN CITY COUNCIL POS 7 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details SONMORE, LAURA (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 6 Financials unavailable WOODARD, STEVEN P. (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 2 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details WAHL, BRYAN (I) CITY COUNCIL POS 5 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Click for Details