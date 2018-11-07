Election 2018: Emergency radio system tax passing, Salomon beating Chase in 32nd District

Below is a summary of Tuesday general election results for local races and issues, as released by the Secretary of State’s Office at 8 p.m. Nov. 6.

The next count will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.

You can see all results for all issues and races on the November ballot statewide at the Secretary of State’s website.

Election results will be certified by each county on Nov 27. The Secretary of State will certify final results on Nov. 30.

911 Communications System Tax Proposition 1

A public safety measure aimed at funding replacement of the aging Snohomish County Emergency Radio System (SERS) was passing, with 54 percent of voters favoring in early returns Tuesday.

Proposition 1 asked Snohomish County voters to approve an additional 1/10th of 1 percent sales tax (10 cents on every $100), the result of Ordinance 18-037 passed by the Snohomish County Council earlier this year. The ordinance specifies that the funds be used only for the emergency communications system, not be diverted to other areas, and establishes an advisory board to ensure this.

Approved 107,263 53.64% Rejected 92,708 46.36%

Snohomish County PUD Commissioners

Voters countywide were also choosing two PUD Commissioners — and early results show very close races for both positions.

In District 1, incumbent Sid Logan of Arlington — a retired school district operations director who also served as a Shell Oil company engineer — was leading with 59 percent of the votes while challenger Mary Rollins — a social service provider and former business owner —had 41 percent.

In District 2, educator and environmentalist Rebecca Wolfe from Edmonds was narrowly ahead of South County Fire and Rescue Commissioner David Chan in early returns, earning 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for Chan.



Both challengers beat 24-year incumbent Kathy Vaughn in the primary to advance to the general election.

Public Utility District Commissioner, District 1

Sidney (Sid) Logan 104,595 58.71% Mary Rollins 73,574 41.31%

Public Utility District Commissioner, District 2

Rebecca Wolfe 90,934 50.91% David Chan 87,692 49.09%

Voters were also deciding races for state senate and representative.

1st Legislative District

Both Democratic incumbents were comfortably leading their Republican challengers in early returns for the 1st District State Representative Positions 1 and 2.

For position 1, incumbent Derek Stanford was ahead of Josh Culver 73 percent to 27 percent. And for position 2, Shelley Kloba was leading Debra Blodgett, receiving 68 percent of the vote.

Legislative District 1 – State Representative Pos. 1
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 44,541

Legislative District 1 – State Representative Pos. 2
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 44,570

32nd Legislative District

The 32nd Legislative District featured a hotly contested race for state senate, with incumbent Maralyn Chase facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Jesse Salomon. In early returns, Saloman was solidly ahead of Chase, receiving 69 percent of votes cast so far.

In the 32nd District Position 1 race, Democratic incumbent Cindy Ryu was leading Republican Diodato (Dio) Boucsieguez with 76 percent of the vote. And in Position 2, a seat left open by the retirement of Ruth Kagi, Democrat Lauren Davis was beating Republican Frank Deisler, earning 74 percent of the vote in early returns.

The 32nd Legislative District includes the city of Lynnwood, part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

Legislative District 32 – State Senator
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 39,414

Legislative District 32 – State Representative Pos. 1
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 43,355

Legislative District 32 – State Representative Pos. 2
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 43,203

Congressional District 2 U.S. Representative

Incumbent Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat, was leading challenger Brian Luke, a Libertarian, in the 2nd Congressional District race. Larsen received 73 percent of the vote in early returns.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell was ahead of GOP challenger Susan Hutchinson based on Tuesday’s statewide results, earning 59 percent of the vote to Hutchinson’s 41 percent.