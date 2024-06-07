Elaine Nickolson: Longtime Edmonds School District administrative assistant was a special friend to everyone

Elaine Mae (Knight) Nickolson was born to Jeanette and Donald Knight in Seattle Washington on September 29, 1935. Elaine passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 1, 2024, at her memory care residence.

Elaine grew up in the Wallingford area of Seattle. She attended Latona Grade School, Hamilton Middle School, and Lincoln High School. She moved to Edmonds in 1951, finishing her junior and senior years at Edmonds High School, graduating in 1953. Elaine met her high school sweetheart, Bruce, at Edmonds High School in 1951 and they were married on August 12, 1955. They were married for nearly 69 years and were together for a total of 73 loving and wonderful years. Elaine enjoyed a wide range of travel, attended many classic car shows and car auctions with Bruce, and enjoyed being with family and friends. Elaine was well known throughout the Edmonds community. She was a very creative person and enjoyed sewing, ceramics, crafts, was an excellent cook, and shared her many talents with her daughters and grandchildren. Elaine’s Christian Faith was important to her and she called North Sound Church her home.

During her high school years, Elaine worked part-time at the Bon Marche in downtown Seattle. After graduation, she spent the rest of her career as an administrative assistant supporting the superintendent’s office for the Edmonds School District #15. She retired in 1995 after working for the Edmonds School District for 42 years.

Elaine was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was a special friend to everyone. She is survived by her husband Bruce Nickolson, her two daughters Pam (Nickolson) Roberge and husband “Sonny” Roberge, Sharon (Nickolson) Willey and husband Jeff Willey, three grandchildren Tyler, Sabrina and Aaron, and one great-grandchild Harper Elaine.

A ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held Saturday June 29, 2:00-4:00 pm at North Sound Center, located at 201 4th Ave N., Edmonds 98020.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Dementia / Alzheimer’s organization.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.