Eight-story, 425-unit apartment building proposed near MLT light rail station

The City of Mountlake Terrace is reviewing the site plan for an eight-story, mixed-use apartment building with 425 units proposed for 5901 236th St. S.W., just east of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and Sound Transit’s planned light rail station.

The owner of the proposed Candela Apartments project is Mill Stream Properties LLC. Mill Stream in 2019 had purchased all eight properties in the 59th Place West cul de sac off 236th Street Southwest and leased them back to Sound Transit as a temporary parking lot.

The project is located in the city’s TC-1 zone, one of three zones the Mountlake Terrace City Council approved as part of an updated Town Center plan in 2019. It allows up to 12-story buildings in areas closest to the light rail station.

City of Mountlake Terrace Associate Planner Jonathan Morales said the project is currently under site plan review. “We are waiting for a tentative pedestrian easement agreement between Sound Transit, Millstream Properties Group, LLC, and the City of Mountlake Terrace,” he said. “Once we have an agreement, we hope for site plan approval in a couple of months.”

Following that approval, the next steps in the review process are civil/engineering permit review, followed by building permit review, Morales said. Construction is expected to start in fall 2023.

While the Mountlake Terrace City Council in October approved a multifamily property tax exemption (MFTE) program for projects in the city’s Town Center, the developer has not applied for such an exemption, Morales said.