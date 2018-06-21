Eight South County Fire recruits to graduate from new fire academy Saturday

The Snohomish County Fire Training Academy’s first class of 26 recruits will graduate Saturday after successfully completing 14 weeks of intensive training.

The graduating class includes eight recruits from South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue.

Graduation begins at 2 p.m. in the Marysville Pilchuck High School Auditorium, located at 5611 108th St. N.E., Marysville.

This is the first time 10 county fire agencies have come together to host a local training academy for new recruits (see our previous story here). The Snohomish County Fire Chiefs Association directed the development of the local academy as the county’s growing hiring needs have outpaced available enrollment at the Washington State Training Academy in North Bend. A second recruit academy will begin in September.

Recruits graduating on Saturday are:

Arlington Fire Department: Joseph Wakefield.

Everett Fire Department: Mark Bates, Chau Nguyen, Andrew Porter, Joseph Reynolds and Dustin Todd.

Lake Stevens Fire Department: Jerem Rhoades, Ross Rumann and Robert Seda.

Marysville Fire District: Brian Donaldson, Kaitlan Hereth and Michael Work.

Snohomish County Fire District 4: Doug Higbee.

Snohomish County Fire District 7: Jesse Abercrombie, Benjamin Bloomquist, Johnson Brooks, Jake Eldredge, Bryce Human and Noah Young.

South County Fire: Felipe Aguirre, Cory Dowell, Chris Fezer, Theodore Martin, Spencer Sommer, Casey Wilson and Joshua Young.