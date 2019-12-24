Eight professionals join Leadership Snohomish County’s Board of Directors

Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing sustainable, county-specific leaders to strengthen communities, has welcomed eight new members to its Board of Directors. The candidates were approved by the current board and begin the three-year term in 2020.

They are:

Annie Cole

Snohomish County

Denise Gregory Wyatt

Everett Community College

Jamyang Dorjee

Community Transit

Jessica Wallace

Edmonds Community College

Joel Taylor

The Boeing Company

Penny Yates

Childstrive

Sumit Karn

Washington State University

Tina Baumgartner

Marketing & Communications Professional

Leadership Snohomish County was launched in 1997 with a single class of 23 participants graduating in 1998. Since then, it has expanded to include three classes, continuing leadership development workshops, community events, and an alumni community of 800-plus graduates.