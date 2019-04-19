Egg hunts galore in MLT, Brier April 20

Parents won’t have to hunt long for a fun holiday activity for the kids this weekend as four egg hunts are scheduled for Saturday, April 20, in Mountlake Terrace and Brier. Here is the list of local events:

Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt

— Evergreen Playfield, 22301-56th Avenue W.

— 10 a.m.

— for ages 2-12, with 12,000 eggs

Traditional Egg Hunt

— Brier Park, 2903-228th St. S.W.

— 10 a.m.

— ages 3-10, with staggered starts for different age groups

Community Egg Hunt

— Terrace View Presbyterian Church, 4700-228th Street SW

— 11 a.m.

— open to the public

Easter Egg Hunt

— Nile Shrine Center / Golf & Country Club, 6601-244th Street SW

— 11 a.m.

— open to the public