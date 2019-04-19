Egg hunts galore in MLT, Brier April 20

Parents won’t have to hunt long for a fun holiday activity for the kids this weekend as four egg hunts are scheduled for Saturday, April 20, in Mountlake Terrace and Brier. Here is the list of local events:
Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt
— Evergreen Playfield, 22301-56th Avenue W.
— 10 a.m.
— for ages 2-12, with 12,000 eggs
Traditional Egg Hunt
— Brier Park, 2903-228th St. S.W.
— 10 a.m.
— ages 3-10, with staggered starts for different age groups
Community Egg Hunt
— Terrace View Presbyterian Church, 4700-228th Street SW
— 11 a.m.
— open to the public
Easter Egg Hunt
— Nile Shrine Center / Golf & Country Club, 6601-244th Street SW
— 11 a.m.
— open to the public