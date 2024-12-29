Effects of racism on youth of color in schools topic of Jan. 14 seminar in Everett

“Racism, Trauma, and Youth of Color” is an educational program and panel discussion scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Carl Gibson Center, 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett. The free program is sponsored by the NAACP-Snohomish County and the Volunteers of America Western Washington Behavioral Health Program.

According to a news release announcing the event, parents, educators and and youth have reported an increase in the number of race-based altercations and incidents in Snohomish County schools during the last several years. Teachers and administrators face the challenge of addressing these acts of aggression, along with the frustrations of residents and families from racially diverse backgrounds. This program is designed to provide insight into the causes of the problems, suggest courses of action and offer resources for the community.

The keynote speaker is Kurt Hatch, Ed.D., faculty director of the educational administration program and professor of practice at the University of Washington Tacoma. Hatch has taught and delivered presentations in local, statewide and international settings. His work includes policy analysis, advocacy and facilitating professional learning on many topics, including “Equity, Bias, and Race.” A former high school principal, Hatch will focus on the significant effects that racism and bias have on youth of color in a school setting. This subject includes discussing disturbing disparities and higher suspension rates when it comes to school discipline involving youth of color. A panel of teens will also be featured, sharing their experiences and expressing their own personal feelings and perspectives.

While the event is free, reservations are suggested. For more information and reservations, contact Kevin P. Henry at 425-583-1476 or khenry@voaww.org.