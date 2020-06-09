Effective July 6, Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Freeway Station to close until late November

Community Transit and Sound Transit Tuesday announced plans for closing the freeway station at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, starting on Monday, July 6 through late November. The nearly five-month closure is needed to facilitate construction of the Link light rail extension north to Lynnwood.

Community Transit Routes 410, 413, 415, 435 and Sound Transit Routes 511, 512 and 513 will not serve the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center during this time.

While the freeway station is closed, riders can continue to use the transit center’s parking garage. Free temporary shuttle service will be provided between the transit center and downtown Seattle. The shuttle can be boarded at Bay 3 on 236th Street Southwest. There are no expected changes to other bus routes using bays 1-4, other than potential short-term construction closures.

The temporary shuttle schedule will be posted online at www.communitytransit.org/linkconstruction and www.soundtransit.org.

Community Transit and Sound Transit commuter routes to downtown Seattle will continue to serve their other regular stops. Nearby options for travel to Seattle include the Lynnwood Transit Center and Edmonds Park and Ride.

The Lynnwood Link Extension is part of Sound Transit’s mass transit system expansion and is scheduled to open in 2024. The 8.5-mile project will connect Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood to a regional light rail system that will eventually grow to 116 miles.

Riders should sign up for rider alerts to ensure that they receive up-to-date information about service changes.

Sound Transit riders can sign up for service alerts at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts or by visitingwww.soundtransit.org. Sound Transit’s language line 1-800-823-9230 is available to provide translation assistance for limited English proficiency persons.

Community Transit riders can sign up for service alerts at www.communitytransit.org/alerts.