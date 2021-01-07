‘Education is the backbone of democracy’: Edmonds Schools Superintendent comments on violence at U.S Capitol

In a letter to families Thursday, Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas addressed Wednesday’s day of unrest at the U.S. Capitol, stressing the role of education in a strong democracy:

Dear Edmonds School District families,

We have encountered so many unprecedented challenges over the past year, and now we add yet another. With that said, I want to share my thoughts on the violent actions that took place in the U.S. Capitol yesterday.

It is an extremely concerning time when our own government and democratic process is halted and our elected representatives are evacuated for their safety.

We are aware of different political beliefs throughout the communities we serve in our school district and I anticipate those beliefs may be more apparent in the coming days. Leading up to Inauguration Day and beyond, I hope we can focus on the values of inclusion and the work we can control, which includes peaceful exchanges of ideas and opinions.

The actions seen yesterday have affected each of us in different ways and for different reasons. I especially think of our communities of color during this time, as we see the stark difference between the handling of the deadly actions in the U.S. Capitol and the response toward Black Lives Matter movement protesters last year.

I want us to all remember that education is the backbone of democracy. The Edmonds School District is committed to that statement and we will lead with strength and resolve with all students at the forefront of what we do as an educational system.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gustavo Balderas

Superintendent