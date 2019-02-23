Edmonds-Woodway, Terrace HS bands performing in Hot Java Cool Jazz concert March 15

Jazz bands from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools will be participating in a swinging, music-filled evening March 15 at Starbucks 24th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz concert.

Other participating bands include Mount Si, Roosevelt and Garfield high schools.

All proceeds from concert ticket sales will go to the performing school music programs. Since 1995, Starbucks has raised more than $675,000 for local school music programs.

You can purchase tickets at one of the stores listed below (limited supply), at the Paramount Theatre box office (911 Pine St, Seattle) or online.

Ticket-Selling Stores

Highway 99 – Edmonds: Ticket sales go to Edmonds-Woodway High School

Cedar Plaza – Mountlake Terrace – Ticket sales go to Mountlake Terrace High School