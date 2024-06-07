Edmonds-Woodway Players present ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999)’ this weekend

The incomparable words of the Bard will be on full display with a modern spin this weekend as the Edmonds-Woodway Players present A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999) by William Shakespeare.

Performances are schedule for 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Edmonds-Woodway High School Theatre, 7600 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds.

According to a news release: “Put on your best flannel and mom jeans and see a 1990s take on the classic Shakespearean comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999). Watch the story of four young lovers, as they fight against authority while dancing to Weezer.

“Meanwhile, an amateur theater group attempts to make it big when given an opportunity to perform. Will they put down the Rubix Cubes and rise to the challenge? Become enchanted by the mischievous fairies in the mystical forest where all these stories connect. Enjoy a night of love, regret and far too much eyeliner.

“You will laugh. You will cry. You will want to go home and put on your favorite mixtape. Watch us as we tell the story of these teens at Athens High School.”

Tickets are $10 general admission or $7 for students and seniors.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999) is a sendoff for Edmonds-Woodway drama teacher Bruce Mindt, who is retiring this year.