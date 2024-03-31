Edmonds-Woodway pianist Nathan Zhao recognized in competitions

Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Nathan Zhao recently received accolades for his piano skills. Zhao placed second in the Music Teachers National Association Senior Performance Competition, which thousands of students compete in each year. Earlier this year, he placed first in composition during the Sno-King Music Educators Association District Solo/Ensemble Contest.

Zhao was the pianist and arranger of the school orchestra’s performance of Rhapsody in Blue, which can be enjoyed on YouTube.

Zhao also uploads music to his own YouTube account and has amassed hundreds of videos over the course of the last 10 years. His first video, J.S. Bach’s BWV 847 Prelude and Fugue in C minor, shows a 7-year old Zhao demonstrating his skills with the piano.

He will compete later this year in the Washington Music Educators Association State Solo/Ensemble contest hosted in Ellensburg, Washington.