Edmonds-Woodway HS Mattress Sale fundraiser June 1

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Music Boosters are hosting their sixth annual mattress sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the EWHS Great Hall, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Proceeds benefit EWHS music students, providing additional funding for items such as instrument purchases and maintenance, field trips, competition expenses and uniforms. Organizers note that the Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale High School music programs can benefit as well — just mention which school you would like to support on June 1 and those music program will receive funds from the purchase.

During the June 1 event, the EWHS Great Hall will be set up like a store showroom, with a wide range of mattresses of all types and comfort levels, plus adjustable bases, luxury pillows, sheets. Pricing is 10-40% less than standard retail.