Edmonds-Woodway grad Ali Gaye makes Tennessee Titans roster

Growing up playing soccer in his native African country of The Gambia, Ali Gaye undoubtedly didn’t know his athletic future would include the donning of an NFL jersey. But that is precisely what has happened to the now 25-year-old that played his high school football in south Snohomish County..

Gaye, a 2017 graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School, is wearing jersey number 99 for the Tennessee Titans this season after having sparkling football careers at both the high school and collegiate levels.

By making the Titans roster this year, Gaye becomes just the fourth athlete from an Edmonds high school to reach the NFL.

Gaye, who played a year of community college football in Kansas before three outstanding seasons with the LSU Tigers from 2020 to 2022, went undrafted to the NFL in 2023. Later last year, Gaye tried out for the NFL’s Houston Texans but never made the team’s 53-player main roster and instead was signed to the team’s practice squad.

Last month, hoping to make the Texan’s main roster this season, Gaye was instead released on waivers and subsequently picked up by the Titans; Gaye passed his physical with Tennessee trainers, quickly signed a rookie contract and began practicing with the team last week.

Still learning the Titans’ defensive schemes, Gaye was not suited up for the team’s season-opening game at Chicago, a 24-17 loss to the Bears on Sept. 8. Gaye is expected to be ready for Tennessee’s next contest, a home matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 15.

One person not surprised that Gaye has made an NFL roster is his former high school football coach at Edmonds-Woodway, John Gradwohl. “He was big, fast, athletic; he was always the biggest player on the field, bigger than anyone else,” Gradwohl recalled of Gaye’s playing days with the Warriors from 2013-2017.

Gaye earned All-Wesco League honors three times for his outstanding play on the Warriors’ defensive units.

In addition to his strong play on the field, Gradwohl remembers Gaye as a great addition to the roster due to his personal character and easy demeanor. “More so, he was a great person who loved his teammates,” Gradwohl said.

Rising to the level of professional football is a great achievement for any player; Gradwohl is not only pleased Gaye made it to the NFL but believes the 6-foot-6, 265-lb. outside linebacker has the ability to sustain a career in the league. “He has a great work ethic,” Gradwohl noted.

“It comes down to two factors: staying hungry and staying healthy,” Gradwohl added. “It’s a rough and tumble sport; if he can stay healthy he can stick around for a while.”

The Gaye family moved to the Edmonds area from Africa when Ali was just 12-years-old; he didn’t begin playing football until age 14 in middle school. Then at E-W, as a defensive lineman/linebacker, Gaye flourished under Gradwohl; the two have stayed close since.

John Gradwohl’s wife Maggie even helped Gaye move following his release from the Texans last month and his ensuing signing with the Titans, driving his car the 790 miles between Houston and Nashville while the Titans organization flew Gaye to his new home.

“We’re just helping him along, us and his family,” John Gradwohl said. “We’re just part of his team.”

Now retired from high school football coaching, Gradwohl is looking forward to devoting more time to following the young NFL career of Gaye – including taking a trip to Nashville to see the Titans’ Sept. 22 home game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m excited for that,” Gradwohl said.

Gaye is following in the footsteps of three others who played their high school football in Edmonds and eventually signed with NFL teams:

– Keith Grennan, Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 2002; played one season with the San Diego Chargers in 2008

– Matt Storm, Edmonds-Woodway High School Class of 1991; played four seasons with four different teams from 1995-1998

– Jeff Mickel, Woodway High School Class of 1984; played one season with the Los Angeles Rams in 1990

— By Doug Petrowski