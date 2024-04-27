Edmonds-Woodway 2024 Orchestra and Choir presents Masterworks Concert April 29

Edmonds-Woodway High School Music invites the public to the EWHS 2024 Orchestra and Choir Masterworks Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave. N. Shoreline.
The program offers performances by a selection of celebrated EWHS Music Program seniors, including Josh Henderson with a well-known virtuosic bullfighting piece accompanied by the EWHS Orchestra; Elizabeth Josiah with the moving Haydn Violin Concerto in G; Evelyn Chow with a beautiful Stamitz Clarinet Concerto and Sophia McCann with the powerful Bruch Violin Concerto.
The second half of the concert will consist of a stirring rendition of Faure’s Requiem by members of the EWHS full orchestra alongside the EWHS choirs and the Edmonds College Chorale. The evening will conclude with a cake reception after the concert.
For more information, visit the EWHS Music website at ewhsmusic.com/masterworks-concert.
