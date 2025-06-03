Edmonds Waterfront Center launches Environmental Speaker Series June 5

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is launching Annie Crawley’s Environmental Speaker Series Thursday, June 5, with an evening focused on marine wildlife rescue and ocean conservation. The series will continue throughout the year, bringing leading voices in science, storytelling and environmental stewardship to the community. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 followed by Q&A.

The June 5 speaker is Casey McLean, a licensed veterinary nurse and the founding executive director of SR³ – SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research. It’s a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the health and welfare of marine wildlife in the Pacific Northwest.

With over 15 years of experience in marine wildlife medicine and emergency response, she leads a dedicated team of responders, scientists and volunteers who work year-round to assist stranded, injured and entangled animals. Her work ranges from disentangling whales and sea lions from marine debris to treating sea turtles affected by climate change, pollution and habitat loss.

McLean will offer guests a behind-the-scenes look at SR³’s marine wildlife hospital — the only facility of its kind in the Pacific Northwest — and share rescue stories from the field. Her presentation will also highlight SR³’s vital work during summer seal pupping season, when her team cares for vulnerable pups separated from their mothers or impacted by human activity.

This evening sets the stage for future events in the series, which will include talks by:

– Dr. Ed Kolodziej, professor at the University of Washington and senior researcher at the Center for Urban Waters, whose research focuses on identifying and mitigating emerging contaminants in urban watersheds. He is internationally recognized for his work on 6PPD-quinone, a toxic chemical derived from tire dust that has been directly linked to the death of coho salmon in urban streams. His work has shaped environmental policy and water quality standards, while building bridges between scientific research and community health across the Pacific Northwest. (This event will be Thursday, Sept. 11.)

– Dr. Cindy Elliser, associate director of the Salish Sea Institute at Western Washington University and founder of Pacific Mammal Research (PacMam). Based in Anacortes, Dr. Elliser is a marine mammalogist and educator with over 20 years of experience in marine mammal biology and public engagement. Her long-term photo-ID and behavioral research on harbor porpoises and harbor seals in the Salish Sea helps inform conservation policy and community science efforts, and her educational outreach programs empower people of all ages to better understand and protect our marine neighbors. (Thursday, Oct. 9)

Tickets are $7.50 and preregistration is encouraged as seats are limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.

You can register online here.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.