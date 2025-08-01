Edmonds Waterfront Center hosting free teen cooking classes this fall

Edmonds Waterfront Center is offering free teen cooking classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays this fall.
The menus for each class include:
Sept. 8: Turkey sliders with sweet potato fries
Sept. 22: Skillet lasagna with Tuscan white bean salad
Oct. 13: Spicy tofu salad with tahini dressing and fruit and yogurt granola cups
Oct. 27: Chipotle black bean chili with pumpkin spice muffins and a freaky fruit platter.
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.
Registration opens Aug. 15. Register using the QR code below or by calling 425-774-5555.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.