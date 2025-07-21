Edmonds teen nails champion hat trick at Summer Smash

More than 175 tennis players from more than 30 schools across the region battled it out last weekend at the 10th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash presented by Evergreen Health Monroe.

When the balls quit flying, Bishop Blanchet student and Edmonds resident Luke Madath secured three tournament champion t-shirts.

The graduating senior beat Shorewood’s Xander Gordon in the Boys Gold Single title game.

Madath then teamed up with Shorewood graduate Peter Kosten to win Boys Gold Doubles title.

He wrapped up the day partnering with Shorewood’s four-time Wesco District Champion Rylie Gettmann to take home with Mixed Gold Doubles title.

From its start in 2015 with 48 participants, the Summer Smash is now one of the largest annual junior tournaments in the state. Interested players can learn more at the Snohomish Summer Smash website.