Edmonds superintendent: District planning for ‘probable school closures’ after governor’s announcement

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kristine McDuffy sent a letter to district families Wednesday afternoon stating that the district working out logistics related to ”probable school closures over the next several days.” The letter refers to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency order banning public gatherings of 250 or more to avoid the spread of COVID-19 — and his request that school districts in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties plan for such closures.

In her letter, McDuffy said that Inslee would be meeting with district superintendents Wednesday afternoon, and that staff, students and families would receive updates “when we have details to share.”

Here is Superintendent McDuffy’s letter:

Dear Edmonds School District families,

The governor made announcements this morning during a live news conference that will have unprecedented effects on our school communities. After prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more, Gov. Jay Inslee then asked all school districts in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties to immediately plan for probable school closures over the next several days.

We want you to know that we continue with the COVID-19 Emergency Response team for our district and have been planning for short-term and long-term closures over the past two weeks related to the COVID-19 outbreak. We are learning now that the extent of a long-term closure could go beyond what we anticipated, from weeks to now the possibility of months.

The governor is meeting with school superintendents from Snohomish, King and Pierce counties this afternoon to discuss next steps for our schools. We will update our staff, students and families when we have details to share.

We have three priorities surrounding probable school closures:

Food and Nutrition services

Childcare for working families

Educational resources and support

Teams have been meeting for the past several days to address these needs.

Please know district leadership is working diligently to get plans in place to do everything we can to provide needed services for our community. We will update you as we can.

Again, thank you for staying calm and working with us as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic and please remember to check the district website for updates and frequently asked questions.

Please take care

Dr. Kristine McDuffy

Superintendent