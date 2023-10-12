Edmonds student in Israel during Hamas attack coming home; fundraiser launched for victims

Edmonds resident Barry Klarman’s son, Alex, is coming home from his studies in Israel after the Hamas terrorists attacked nearby villages and towns by Gaza on Oct. 7. But the 16-year-old is determined to help those left behind by participating in a fundraiser run by Alexander Muss High School in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Students and volunteers are making more than 1,700 relief aid packages for Israelicivilians and soldiers who were affected and displaced by the attack.

The school – which Alex has been attending since August – was closed after the high school administrative and teaching staff were called to service by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Many of the staff have family members who were killed in the attack.

“The students who are doing this fundraiser, which Alex is a part of, are from a school in Israel that takes Jewish teenagers from high schools all over North America to expose them to one high school semester to Jewish history from the earliest times to modern times,” Klarman said.

During the semester, the students get to see and experience some of the Jewish holy sites, including the Temple Mount and the Wailing Wall (Koteh) in Jerusalem, while keeping up with other courses, such as math and science. They are also able to meet and connect with other Jewish teenagers from other parts of North America.

“Because we’re diasporan and a very small percentage of any population, it’s extremely rare to be in a place where there’s a lot of Jewish kids — never mind other [Jewish] adults,” Klarman added.

Klarman attended a vigil at Seattle’s Temple de Hirsch Sinai Tuesday evening, where hundreds of people gathered, including U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Washington State Lt. Gov. Denny Heck and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. Accompanied by guitarist Chava Mirel, Senior Rabbi Daniel Weiner started the service with a song, followed by a prayer and an opening.

“We must be driven. Not by the bloodlust of vengeance, but by the clarion call of justice,” Weiner said. “Not by a corrupting hatred, but by a defining determination. Not by a desire only to eradicate today’s enemy, but a responsibility to combat the evil for which we are the world’ eternal witness, with eyes ever turned toward tomorrow’s path of peace.”

Cantwell followed with an acknowledgement of the grief the Israelis are going through. “The grisly execution of children, of grandmothers, or daughters should be condemned by every country, by every person and by every religion,” she said. “Anything less than pure condemnation of these attacks by Hamas is unacceptable. We must condemn the violence that reminds us of the violence we saw with ISIS, and we should say there is no place for Hamas or other terrorist groups in Israel, or in Gaza or anywhere in the Middle East. There must be no place for terrorism in this world.”

Klarman said that the high school his son attended now serves as a shelter for the evacuees from southern Israel. “It looks like the worst of Ukrainian towns that got hit by Russia,” he said, referring to southern Israeli towns like Sderot. “It deeply affected the students. They know the people. They want to do something to support them. We just want to spread the opportunity to have other people to do something that contacts a local Edmonds kid [who] is touched by this.”

You can donate to the fundraising effort here.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng