Edmonds SnoKing AAUW welcomes Days for Girls speaker May 11

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will welcome April Haberman, senior development director of Days for Girls, to its Saturday, May 11 meeting at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall Room 338. The meeting will run from 10 a.m.-noon.

Attendees will learn about the mission behind Days for Girls and the organization’s goal to end “Period Poverty” for women and girls both locally and globally. Days for Girls works to eliminate the stigma and limitations associated with menstruation so that women and girls have improved health, education and livelihoods.