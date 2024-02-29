Edmonds-SnoKing AAUW to present actor’s live performance of ‘Silent Spring’ author Rachel Carson March 9

The Edmonds SnoKing branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) March 9 will present Debbie Dimitre’s live performance as Rachel Carson, American scientist, marine biologist and author of Silent Spring — the book many believe started the environmental movement.
The free performance will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 in the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.