Edmonds SnoKing AAUW seeking artists for Oct. 4 scholarship fundraiser

Join the AAUW Edmonds SnoKing branch for an evening of fun and philanthropy at its Friday, Oct, 4 fundraiser set for 5-8 p.m. at the WSU Everett campus.
Enjoy raffles and a silent auction while making a meaningful impact on the future of education with an opportunity to add to your personal art collection. Every ticket purchased helps provide local scholarships for deserving women pursuing their education in STEAM fields.
Ticket link can be found at esk-wa.aauw.net.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.