Edmonds SnoKing AAUW presents $12K in scholarships
Posted: June 14, 2025 1
Edmonds SnoKing AAUW awarded $2,000 college scholarships to six students during an event at Edmonds College June 7. Edmonds SnoKing AAUW raises money throughout the year for their AE3 Foundation to support the scholarship awards.
