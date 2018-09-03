Edmonds SnoKing AAUW branch to meet Sept. 8

Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women will honor its Edmonds Community College scholarship winner during its Saturday, Sept. 8 meeting.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m.-noon at Edmonds Community College, Snohomish Hall Room 338, at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

All are welcome to this free event. There will be a raffle, a used book sale and refreshments will be served.

For more information,email Edmonds SnoKing Branch Leadership at [email protected] or visit http://esk-wa.aauw.net.

The mission of American Association of University Women is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research.