Edmonds SnoKing AAUW accepting applications for STEM scholarship

The Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women is accepting applications for the Elizabeth Sears STEM Scholarship.

Three grants of $2,000 will be awarded to high school students identifying as female, graduating in 2024 and planning to attend an institution of higher learning in the coming academic year.

The scholarships are for students from the Edmonds, Everett and Marysville school districts who are intending to study in a STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) field.The application form can be found on the branch website at esk-wa.aauw.net/initiatives/scholarships.