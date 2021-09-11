Edmonds Schools Superintendent to address MLT Diversity Commission Sept. 15

The City of Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission on Sept. 15 will welcome guest speaker Dr. Gustavo Balderas, the superintendent of the Edmonds School District.

Balderas joined the district in July 2020. He previously served as superintendent in Eugene, Oregon, and once was named National Superintendent of the Year. The child of migrant farm workers, he now holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Oregon State College and a master’s degree in curriculum and assessment from Portland State University. He earned his doctoral degree from the University of Oregon.

The Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission celebrated its first anniversary in August. Its mission is promoting and embracing diversity through action, education and guidance. The commission seeks to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates each individual member of our community.

The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. The meetings currently are being conducted via Zoom.

For more information about the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission, including Zoom instructions to attend next week’s meeting, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2084.