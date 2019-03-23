Edmonds schools foundation reintroduces Living Legend Awards to honor distinguished educators 

The Foundation for Edmonds School District is reintroducing and accepting nominations for Living Legend Awards in honor of the foundation’s 35 years of distinguished partnership with the school district — and the district’s 135 years of educational excellence.

Living Legend Award candidates are those who have:

– Made a fundamental and lasting impact on the education environment of the Edmonds School District and/or

– Provided exemplary and positive leadership to students or staff and/or

– Developed an innovative educational program or management system and/or

– Been or are currently an educator in the Edmonds School District

In 1984, then-superintendent Hal Reasby created the Living Legend Awards to celebrate the District’s centennial and to recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the District’s educational environment. In the same year, he also established the Foundation for Edmonds School District (formerly Public Education Foundation) to raise supplemental funds for our schools.

Community members are invited to nominate a deserving teacher, principal or administrator for the 2019 Living Legend Awards. Recipients will be named and honored at the foundation’s annual awards ceremony on May 23 at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood. Submit written nominations by April 12 to Jennifer Amend at [email protected].

Learn more about the foundation at www.foundationesd.org.