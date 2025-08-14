Edmonds schools foundation receives Gesa Credit Union funds

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Gesa Credit Union on Thursday awarded more than $75,000 to six partner school districts across Western Washington — including the Foundation for Edmonds School District — through its Affinity Debit Card program. In total, nearly $440,000 in funds are being awarded to 31 partner school districts statewide, marking the program’s largest annual giveback yet.

The six western Washington school districts awarded funds are:

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Everett Community College Foundation

Puyallup School District

Renton School District

Tacoma Public Schools

Highline College Foundation

“We’re proud to continue investing in the future of education across the Pacific Northwest, and this year’s giveback is a true reflection of what’s possible when our members and communities come together,” said Brandon Allison, AVP of Community Impact at Gesa Credit Union. “Thanks to our members, we’re able to support local schools with resources that help strengthen classroom learning and directly benefit students and educators.”

According to a Gesa news release, the funds — which were generated through the 2024-2025 school year — will support partner schools by enhancing academic programs, supporting technological needs, and funding extracurricular activities and athletics. Every time a participating member uses their card, Gesa donates to that school – all at no additional cost to members. Since 2015, Gesa has raised more than $2.2 million for local schools through the program.

Gesa Co-Branded Affinity Debit Cards are available exclusively at Gesa Credit Union and are free to Gesa members with a checking account. There is no fee for members to switch their card to any of the school designs. For a full list of Gesa’s Affinity Cards, which support K-12 schools, colleges and universities, Local Heroes and more, visit www.gesa.com/product/affinity-cards/.