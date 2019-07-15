Edmonds Schools Foundation receives $90K in grants to expand program for students in need

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Monday that it received a $75,000 grant from The Whitehorse Foundation and a $15,000 grant from Safeco Insurance to expand the foundation’s Whole Families, Whole Communities program serving vulnerable students and families in the Edmonds School District

With this funding, the program will be introduced at more schools, making comprehensive services available for an estimated 300 students and families districtwide.

Whole Families, Whole Communities is a collaboration between nearly one dozen partner organizations designed to stabilize families experiencing poverty and that are at risk of homelessness. Coordinated services provide emergency assistance as well as financial, educational and health-related support intended to improve household stability over time.

“By focusing on targeted needs of families, the ultimate goal of this program is to improve students’ academic success and long-term quality of life,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “We thank the Whitehorse Foundation and Safeco Insurance for investing in our students’ futures and in a stronger local community.”

Launched in 2018 with $175,000 in funding from the Whitehorse Foundation and the Elizabeth Ruth Wallace Living Trust, the program has assisted 200 families in its first year of implementation at five of the Edmonds School District’s highest-needs schools, including: Alderwood Middle School, Beverly Elementary, Cedar Valley Community School, Cedar Way Elementary School, and College Place Elementary School.

School-based family resource advocates act as case managers, build action plans with families and make referrals to community services. Other Whole Family, Whole Community partners help families’ meet basic needs, increase their access to career or education opportunities, and reduce barriers to financial stability such as housing, transportation or child care.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 20,800 students across 35 campuses. On average, 33 percent of the district’s students are eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program and an estimated 650 will experience homelessness during the school year.

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.