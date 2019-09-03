Edmonds schools foundation receives $5K for career and college readiness programs

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Tuesday that it received a $5,000 grant from Seattle-based Glaser Foundation to expand career and college readiness programs serving an estimated 3,100 low-income students at seven high schools.

The grant bolsters funding for programs designed to help students graduate on time and overcome barriers to career and educational opportunities after high school. These include:

stipends to pay for college entrance and world language proficiency exams, College in the High School credits, and summer school credit retrieval

career-connected learning through entry-level employment, internships and vocational apprenticeship programs

post-secondary scholarships for vocational, two- and four-year programs

“It’s understood that when students are able to fully participate in educational opportunities available in high school, they graduate in a stronger position to continue their educations and earn a living wage for themselves and their families,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “We thank the Glaser Foundation for grant funding that will increase equity of access by allowing us to serve more students through career and college readiness initiatives.”

Last year as a result of Foundation funding, 589 students took PSAT/Pre-ACT exams, 124 students earned 620 College in High School credits, and 376 students earned world language credits with 236 earning a seal of biliteracy. Seventy-four graduates and alumni received 96 post-secondary scholarships totaling $146,000.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 20,800 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. On average, 33 percent of the district’s students are eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program, with rates at several schools as high as 75 percent. An estimated 650 students will experience homelessness during the school year.

