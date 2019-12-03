Edmonds Schools Foundation receives $55K Hazel Miller grant for student scholarships

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Tuesday that it received $55,000 for post-secondary scholarships from the Hazel Miller Foundation. The Morris and Hazel Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund will award $5,000 each to 11 graduating seniors in the Edmonds School District.

Awards will be distributed among all six Edmonds School District high schools: two each to Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale High Schools; one each to Scriber Lake High School, Edmonds Heights K-12 and Edmonds e-Learning Academy. The scholarships will support students pursuing higher education programs at a university, community college or vocational-technical institution.

“I’ve had the pleasure of presenting scholarships to our graduates and know how much this financial support means to them and to their families,” said Deborah Brandi, Executive Director of the Foundation for Edmonds School District. “We are grateful to the Hazel Miller Foundation for its continued commitment to our students as they begin a new phase of their educations.”

Information about the Morris and Hazel Miller Memorial Scholarship and other awards is available on the Foundation’s website. Seniors attending any ESD high school may apply for scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District until March 27th, 2020.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County, and is widely known for supporting education.