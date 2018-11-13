Edmonds schools foundation receives $5,000 Rick Steves grant to support diversity project

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced Monday that it received a $5,000 grant from the Rick Steves Foundation to support diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the Edmonds School District.

According to the foundation announcement, the Edmonds School District has experienced both an increasingly diverse student population, and growing numbers of students who speak a language other than English at home. Thirteen percent of families represent 118 different ethnic and linguistic backgrounds, and since 2017, 51 percent of Edmonds School District students were persons of color.

Funds will be used to engage in a year-long Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Project for the entire Edmonds School District. This project will be built off the work that the school district had started; in 2013, the district created teams of teachers in 18 of its 35 schools, to focus on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion for teachers, students, parents and administrators. “These teams will be expanded to have a presence at more schools, create a DEI leadership team to make change at the highest level, and provide robust professional development for teachers to disrupt patterns of inequity, power, and exclusion,” the foundation announcement said.

“Our board recognizes that all children are our children. We value creating equal opportunities for all students to be included in opportunities that enrich their lives.” said Foundation Executive Director Deb Anderson. “By embracing our diversity, we are ensuring that our community is welcoming, authentic, and culturally-competent.”

For over 34 years, the foundation has supported students, teachers and schools by putting money they raise directly into schools and classrooms. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.