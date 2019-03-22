 Edmonds schools foundation receives $5,000 grant from Wells Fargo

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced that it has received a $5,000 grant from Wells Fargo Foundation to expand the College Access for All Program. College Access for All reduces barriers to higher education through stipends and scholarships for low-income high school students.

Financial assistance is available for college entrance and world language exams, College in the High School course fees, summer school credit recovery, and post-secondary scholarships for vocational, two-year and four-year programs. Last year, College Access for All served more than 3,000 high school students enrolled in the Edmonds School District.

“When we talk about equity in education, access to higher learning is part of that conversation. Without it students are denied opportunities for skilled employment and career choices later on,” said Deborah Anderson, executive director of the Foundation for Edmonds School District. “College Access for All helps to ensure that doors remain open for more of our students. We sincerely appreciate Wells Fargo Foundation’s investment in their futures.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 20,500 students across 35 schools. Nearly 33 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced lunch and an estimated 600 will experience homelessness during the school year. Last year, the foundation made more than $600,000 in district-wide program investments.