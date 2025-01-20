Edmonds schools foundation receives $10K grant from Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charitable Trust

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $10,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charitable Trust to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network, which addresses food insecurity among Edmonds School District students.

The grant will contribute to the Nourishing Network’s efforts to deliver weekend meal kits to 580 children in need, and stocking food bags for seven monthly pop-up pantries, including culturally diverse food items to serve students from all backgrounds. A portion of the grant will also support a new initiative that provides snacks for middle school students who arrive after breakfast hours, addressing an important gap in daily nutrition.

“We are deeply honored by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians generosity,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “Their support reflects a shared commitment to fostering equity and well-being for our students. This grant directly impacts our hungry and homeless children, and helps ensure their ability to learn, grow, and thrive.”

You can learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.