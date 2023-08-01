Edmonds schools foundation launches $4 million endowment campaign to fill budget cut gaps

The Foundation for Edmonds School District said Tuesday it is launching a new $4 million endowment campaign over the next year aimed at bridging the gap created by school district budget cuts.

Facing a $15 million shortfall, the Edmonds School Board in April 2023 voted to cut $14 million from its 2023-24 budget. The cuts will result in the loss of 32 district teaching jobs and eliminate several hundred hours of classes in art, drama, music, career and technical education, as well as co-curricular activities. Class sizes are also expected to grow.

Currently the foundation provides a music lab, nourishing programs, classroom grants and other programs and bridge funding for district teachers, students and families. The foundation said the new endowment will enable it to be responsive to evolving needs.

“The impacts from these budget cuts could negatively affect generations of students and future leaders in our district, said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “We know that cuts like these have the ability to reduce academic performance, impact emotional and social development, limit college and career preparation, and increase stress and mental health issues.”

The foundation said it is accepting gifts of all sizes to help students now and in the future — a one-time gift, multi-year pledge or planned donation.

Visit foundationesd.org or send your gift to Foundation for Edmonds School District, PO. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046. For information on making a planned gift or pledge, contact Deborah Brandi at deb@foundationesd.org or 425-431-7260.