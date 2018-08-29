Edmonds school, Olympic View water districts reach tentative Madrona agreement

After 11 hours of negotiations Wednesday with a mediator, a tentative agreement has been reached between the Olympic View Water & Sewer District and the Edmonds School District regarding the new Madrona K-8 school construction project.

The two groups have disagreed over stormwater treatment plans for the site.

The agreement reached Wednesday is pending approval by the boards of both districts. If approved, it would likely put the new school on-track to open to students sometime during the upcoming school year.

Students should expect to begin the 2018-2019 school year at the former Alderwood Middle School, located at 20000 28th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Further details regarding the agreement were not immediately available Wednesday.

“We know the path to reaching this agreement has been difficult for all involved, and want to thank you for your patience and your commitment to upholding the values and standards of the Madrona K-8 community,” an email sent to Madrona families Wednesday night from the Edmonds School District states.

Resources from the Edmonds School District about this issue can be accessed at this link. Similar resources from Olympic View Water & Sewer are available at this link.