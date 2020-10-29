Edmonds School District’s virtual Mental Health Conversation rescheduled to Nov. 12

The Edmonds School District’s virtual Mental Health Conversation regarding COVID-19 has been rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 12.

In partnership with Verdant Health Commission, the meeting will cover real conversations during the times of COVID. The conversation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. virtually via Zoom and can be accessed at the scheduled time and place on the district calendar.

The conversations are part of a four-part mental health video series consisting of 5-10 minutes on various mental health topics. Families will also be provided with focused resources to help take the next step in achieving positive mental health.

The meetings are available in English and Spanish and can past conversations can be viewed on the district’s website.