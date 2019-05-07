Edmonds School District’s Julie Stroncek named 2019 State Athletic Director of Year

Edmonds School District Athletic Director Julie Stroncek has been named the 2019 Washington State Athletic Director of the Year by the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Association (WSSAAA).

Stroncek, a 1984 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School, has been heading up the Edmonds School District athletic department since 2012, after spending eight years as the athletic director at Edmonds-Woodway High School. As district athletic director, Stroncek oversees the athletic departments of four high schools, eight middle schools, two K-8th grade schools and the district’s unified sports for challenged athletes.

In addition to her Edmonds School District responsibilities, Stroncek is currently serving as a member of the Eligibility Committee of the Wesco League and is in her sixth year as the Wesco League secretary. Stroncek also serves at the state level as a member of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Penalty Review Committee.

Stroncek has received wide praise for her work in secondary school athletics.

“Julie is a Mountlake Terrace alumni and does so much for not only Edmonds School District athletics but District 1 athletics as well,” said Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Director Sharalee Burr. “She is a strong asset and we are blessed to call her our own.”

“Even though the Edmonds School District covers 35 square miles in South Snohomish County, Julie manages to support each school’s coaches, athletic director and student-athletes with the kind of attention that makes them feel important and cared about,” said Angie McGuire, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s athletic director.

“The Northwest District 1 and the Edmonds School District has a strong asset in Julie Stroncek,” said Marysville School District Athletic Director Greg Erickson. “Seldom does a candidate possess all of the qualities we look for in an athletic director, but Julie does.”

The WSSAAA made the announcement of Stroncek’s honor at its annual conference last week in Spokane.

— By Doug Petrowski