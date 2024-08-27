Edmonds School District’s Career Connect Program gives interns real-world work experience

Sixty interns from the Edmonds School District spent their summer gaining valuable work experience through the district’s Career Connect Program, a summertime collaboration that included the school district, the Foundation for Edmonds School District, and the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Through the program, high school interns explored their career interests and practiced career-ready skills.

This video, by Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Isabella Caparroso, showcases the experience of one group of interns who worked with Peter Harvey of Edmonds-based Reefcombers Studio.

According to Vanessa Edwards, the district’s business partnerships and career connected coordinator, Caparroso had an interest in video as a career path but was uncertain what that would look like. During the internship, “Peter Harvey provided her with not only real-world experiences and skills, but grew her as a person and professional,” Edwards said. “Isabella has become confident and found her voice through creativity.”